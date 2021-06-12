Africa

Central African Republic names former finance minister as PM

By Reuters - 12 June 2021 - 14:57
Central Africa Republic president Faustin-Archange Touadera.
Image: ANTOINE ROLLAND

Central African Republic on Friday appointed former finance minister Henri Marie Dondra as prime minister, the presidency said in a statement.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada announced his resignation and that of his government following legislative elections.

The central African country has failed to find stability since a 2013 rebellion ousted former President Francois Bozize.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in for a second five-year term in March despite the opposition's call for a re-run of the December election over alleged irregularities and low turnout.

The December polls were disrupted by militia attacks on major cities.

