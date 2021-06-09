France suspends aid, military support for Central African Republic

France has suspended aid and military cooperation in Central African Republic because of what it says is the government's failure to stop "massive disinformation campaigns" against France that have targeted its officials, the armed forces ministry said.

France has cut 10 million euros ($12.18 million) in budget support for its former colony and stopped direct military cooperation, the ministry told Reuters on Tuesday in an email.

"A number of commitments made by the Central African authorities vis-à-vis France have not been kept," the ministry said, including halting the online campaigns that it says have sought to undermine French influence.

France has nearly 300 soldiers in the country, including those working for a U.N. peacekeeping mission and a European Union training deployment. The international missions will remain unaffected, but soldiers working directly for the French military will no longer cooperate with Central African Republic's military, the ministry said.