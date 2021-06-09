Africa

France suspends aid, military support for Central African Republic

By Reuters - 09 June 2021 - 11:31
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera stands at a political rally at the stadium in Bangui, Central African Republic on December 19, 2020. France has nearly 300 soldiers in the country.
Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera stands at a political rally at the stadium in Bangui, Central African Republic on December 19, 2020. France has nearly 300 soldiers in the country.
Image: REUTERS/Antonie Rolland

France has suspended aid and military cooperation in Central African Republic because of what it says is the government's failure to stop "massive disinformation campaigns" against France that have targeted its officials, the armed forces ministry said.

France has cut 10 million euros ($12.18 million) in budget support for its former colony and stopped direct military cooperation, the ministry told Reuters on Tuesday in an email.

"A number of commitments made by the Central African authorities vis-à-vis France have not been kept," the ministry said, including halting the online campaigns that it says have sought to undermine French influence.

France has nearly 300 soldiers in the country, including those working for a U.N. peacekeeping mission and a European Union training deployment. The international missions will remain unaffected, but soldiers working directly for the French military will no longer cooperate with Central African Republic's military, the ministry said.

Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: U.N.

The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic has doubled in just a week to nearly 60,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on ...
News
4 months ago

France has a history of military interventions in its former colony, including during a civil war from 2013-2016 and amid election-related fighting in January.

But a power tussle with Russia over influence in Bangui after Moscow sent hundreds of military instructors to help arm and train government troops to fight rebels groups, has undermined French influence in the gold- and diamond-rich country of 4.7 million.

Before the December election, Facebook said that rival French and Russian disinformation campaigns sought to deceive and influence Internet users, and it suspended almost 500 accounts.

One recent campaign falsely stated that France was planning the move its embassy to Cameroon's capital Yaounde, said Jean Marc Grosgurin, French Ambassador to the Central African Republic, though he offered the possibility of reconciliation.

"If there are positive and strong signals that are taken, things can be reassessed very quickly," he said. ($1 = 0.8213 euros)

More than 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic (CAR) since violence erupted over a December election result, the UN ...
News
4 months ago

Central African Republic declares state of emergency to combat rebels

Central African Republic declared a state of emergency on Thursday to help it crack down on armed groups, as the United Nations' envoy to CAR called ...
News
4 months ago

U.N. peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic before election

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Central African Republic as the government and its allies tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...