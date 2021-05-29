Namibia considers scrapping colonial-era gay sex ban

Namibia could soon scrap a colonial-era law that criminalises gay sex between men, the justice minister said on Friday, calling the legislation "outdated and discriminatory".

The law is rarely enforced in the Southern African country and is among several dozen laws that the government will consider abolishing following recommendations by a reform commission.

"The LGBTQI community are human beings and we must not allow them being excluded from the bouquet of rights enunciated in our constitution," Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"This sodomy law is outdated and discriminatory ... All Namibians should enjoy life, dignity, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," she said, adding that the cabinet was expected to discuss the recommendations at its next meeting.

There were 115 reported cases under the law between 2003 and 2019, according to the report by the Law Reform and Development Commission (LRDC), which works to repeal outdated legislation dating from SA colonial-rule.