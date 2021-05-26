Major donors urge Ghana to respect LGBT+ rights amid crackdown

Major foreign aid donors called on Ghana on Tuesday to respect LGBT+ rights following a crackdown including arrests of people from sexual minorities and an increase in homophobic persecution.

In the latest incident, police in the West African country arrested 21 people last week for promoting LGBT+ rights during a training workshop at a hotel in Ghana's southeastern city of Ho.

The United States and the World Bank told the Thomson Reuters Foundation they were closely watching the situation in the country, where gay sex is punishable with up to three years in jail.

"We urge national leaders in Ghana to uphold constitutional human rights protections and to adhere to international human rights obligations and commitments for all individuals. This includes members of the LGBTQI+ community," a U.S. state department official said.

"We call on all Ghanaians to respect the provisions under Ghana's Constitution that guarantee freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly."

Washington gave more than $210 million in aid to Ghana in 2018/19 for projects linked to governance, agriculture, health, education and infrastructure, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Ghana has not prosecuted anyone for same-sex relations in years, but LGBT+ people face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail and attacks, human rights groups say.