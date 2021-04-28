Twitter's new office in Ghana seen as a snub to LGBTQI+ people

Twitter Inc's decision to open its first African office in Ghana, citing it as a champion of democracy, is “a slap in the face” for sexual minorities in the country who suffer abuse and persecution, LGBTQI+ rights campaigners said on Wednesday.

The social media giant announced this month that the West African nation was selected because it was a supporter of free speech, online freedom and the Open Internet — values which Twitter said it also advocated for.

But LGBT+ rights groups criticised the move, accusing the company of disregarding the plight of LGBT+ people in Ghana, where persecution is widespread and gay sex is punishable with up to three years in jail.

“It clearly shows the LGBTQ struggle has been dismissed by this powerful company,” said Alex Kofi Donkor, director of LGBT+ Rights Ghana, which recently saw its community centre shut down by authorities after an anti-gay uproar.

“They have erased us and our struggle by not even taking into consideration the challenges and threats that we face in this country. It is a slap in the face of LGBTQ people.”

Twitter said a number of African organisations were members of its global trust and safety council and advise the company on issues of freedom of expression and democracy.

“Our mission is to serve the public conversation. We believe in the unmatched power of the individual's voice and provide marginalised voices with a platform to be seen and heard,” Twitter said in a statement to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.