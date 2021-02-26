Spate of attacks, arrests puts LGBT+ groups on alert in Cameroon

Three murders and more than 20 arrests targeting LGBT+ people in Cameroon this month have raised fears of an upswing in homophobic persecution in the Central African country, rights campaigners and lawyers said on Friday.

Same-sex relationships are illegal across much of Africa, but few countries are as assiduous in applying penalties as Cameroon, where gay sex is punishable with up to five years' imprisonment, according to LGBT+ organisations.

Police have failed to record or investigate the Feb. 6 murder of a gay couple in their home in the capital, Yaounde, or the Feb. 22 killing of a gay man in the city of Douala, said Alexandre Marcel, director of the Paris-based IDAHO Committee rights group.

"We were alerted by local partners in Cameroon who have been trying to get the police to find the people behind these murders, but the police have taken no action," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"These murders and the increase in arrests of LGBT+ people is very worrying. No one is saying anything about it, no one is taking any action."

Local police could not immediately be reached to comment.