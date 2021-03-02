Actor Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell call for Ghana to protect LGBT+ community

Actor Idris Elba and model Naomi Campbell have joined 65 other British celebrities, designers and politicians in calling for Ghana's president to engage with the country's LGBT+ community in an open letter published on social media on Monday.

A public outcry last week forced the country's first LGBT+ community centre to temporarily close to protect its staff and visitors, just three weeks after it had opened.

Church groups, politicians and anti-gay rights organisations have called on the government to shut the centre, run by local charity LGBT+ Rights Ghana, and arrest and prosecute those involved.

"We see you and we hear you," wrote the 67 signatories of the letter, mostly of Ghanaian heritage, including architect Sir David Adjaye, former Labour Party shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

Elba, whose mother was from Ghana, and model Campbell, who is not of Ghanaian heritage, also signed the letter published on Twitter under the banner of "Ghana Supports Equality".