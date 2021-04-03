Boko Haram claim shooting down of Nigerian Air Force jet

Islamist insurgency Boko Haram claimed the shooting down of a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet in a video seen by Reuters on Friday, two days after the aeroplane went missing in the country's northeast.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

The loss of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet 475 dealt a blow to Nigeria's efforts to combat jihadist insurgencies in the northeast, where air power has been crucial in attempts to stem the spread of Boko Haram and its more powerful offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province.

Soldiers have for years relied on jet bombardments to turn the tide of battles against the insurgents, while the air force often claims successful strikes on the militants.