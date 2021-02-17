Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap 27 students

Unidentified gunmen abducted 27 students and some staff and their family members in an attack overnight on a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger state, the state governor's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The assailants stormed the Government Science college in the Kagara district at around 2am, overwhelming the school's security detail, according to local residents.

The state governor ordered the immediate closure of boarding schools in the area.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.