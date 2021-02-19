Insecurity, suspicion will mar vaccine rollout in Africa war zones

NAIROBI/GAROWE - Somali cattle herder Omar Hussein isn't joining the global scramble for a COVID-19 vaccine - he's not sure the jab will even reach his besieged town in southwestern Somalia.

The 28-year-old, who has spent much of his life living in a volatile region infiltrated by al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgents, has bigger problems on his mind.

"I know COVID-19 is a killer, everyone knows that. It killed many in Western countries, but not here thanks to God," the father of three told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from his home in Bulo Fulay town in Somalia's Bay region.

"Before we get the vaccine, we need other things. We need food, water, healthcare and shelter. Our people are dying because of the basics in life. We will need the vaccine when we are liberated, now we are basically under siege."

Hussein's name has been changed to protect his identity.

But his story holds true for millions across Africa who living in areas of armed conflict, from Somalia and South Sudan to Libya and Nigeria.

Be it more pressing priorities, a fear of "foreign" drugs or an ever-present threat of attack - obstacles abound to vaccinating people trapped in conflict zones, say charities.

Much of the continent has yet to receive any vaccine, but aid workers fear that whenever national rollouts do begin, people like Hussein could be left out.

"Vaccines should be available to everyone and your ability to receive the vaccine should not be determined by where you live or how much money you have," said Sean Granville-Ross, Africa director for the international charity Mercy Corps.

"We have to include those most vulnerable, such as people living in conflict zones - who typically face discrimination and marginalisation and may be overlooked."

The World Bank estimates that 2 billion people - one in four of the world's population - live in countries where development outcomes are affected by fragility, conflict and violence (FCV).

Of the 39 countries on the World Bank's 2021 FCV list, 21 are African. They include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Risks already run higher in such settings due to cramped, overcrowded living conditions, lack of clean water or sanitation and a healthcare system worn thin by conflict, say charities. So when outbreaks do occur, they spread rapidly and widely.