Dozens of students abducted from forestry college in northwest Nigeria

KADUNA - Gunmen in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna kidnapped around 30 students overnight from a forestry college near a military academy, the state's security commissioner said on Friday, in the fourth mass school abduction since December.

The Federal College of Forestry Mechanization sits on the outskirts of Kaduna city, capital of Kaduna state, in a region where banditry has festered for years.

Kaduna state's security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said an armed gang attacked the college at around 11:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT) on Thursday.

He said the army rescued 180 people in the early hours of Friday but "about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for".

Local resident Haruna Salisu, speaking by phone, said he had heard sporadic gunshots at around 11:30 p.m.

"We were not panicking, thinking that it was a normal military exercise being conducted at the Nigerian Defence Academy," he said.

"We came out for dawn prayers, at 5:20 a.m., and saw some of the students, teachers and security personnel all over the school premises. They told us that gunmen raided the school and abducted some of the students."

Salisu said he had seen military personnel taking the remaining students into the academy.

On Friday morning, relatives of students gathered at the gates of the college, which was surrounded by around 20 army trucks.