Africa

Gunmen kidnap primary school pupils in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna state -security commissioner

By Reuters - 15 March 2021 - 14:26
A soldier sits on one of the trucks used to bring back the girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, following their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2.
A soldier sits on one of the trucks used to bring back the girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, following their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2.
Image: AFOLABI SOTUNDE

KADUNA - Gunmen kidnapped primary school pupils and teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, the state's security commissioner said on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the state government has received reports of kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Birnin Gwari local government area and is obtaining details on the number of people abducted.

Sarkin Mota, a resident, said during an interview his son was among those kidnapped including three of his teachers.

"(They) were kidnapped early this morning when the teachers and pupils were coming to school," Mota said.

"We are in state of panic," he said, referring to other parents when they received the news.

Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, as 39 others from an earlier attack remain missing.

The latest kidnap marks the fifth mass school abduction since December in a country where violence is on the increase. 

Armed men attack another Nigerian school, as 39 students still missing

Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Nigeria's Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, a state government official said, as 39 others from an ...
News
1 day ago

Number of missing Nigerian students raised to 39 after armed raid - Kaduna state

Nine more students than originally thought are missing after gunmen stormed a forestry college in northwest Nigeria earlier this week, a government ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X