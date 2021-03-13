Number of missing Nigerian students raised to 39 after armed raid - Kaduna state

Nine more students than originally thought are missing after gunmen stormed a forestry college in northwest Nigeria earlier this week, a government official in Nigeria's Kaduna state said on Saturday.

The revision brings the total number of missing students to 39 following Thursday's nighttime raid on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the fourth mass school abduction in northern Nigeria since December.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state's security commissioner, said the missing comprised of 23 females and 16 males.

"The Kaduna state government is maintaining close communication with the management of the college as efforts are sustained by security agencies towards the tracking of the missing students," Aruwan said.