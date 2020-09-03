Former DA leader John Moodey 'running away from bribery charges': Steenhuisen

The DA has hit back at former Gauteng party leader John Moodey, saying he was running away from charges of attempted bribery to smear a senior politician before he jumped ship.

At a press conference on Thursday the party said it had evidence against Moodey, which included text messages and recordings, and that a decision to charge him had been taken by the DA federal executive.

DA leader John Steenhuisen added that Moodey was engaged in a smear campaign against the party.

“Mr Moodey, in resigning from the DA, is running away from facing a very serious set of charges relating to an attempt to frame a political opponent in a sex-for-jobs scandal.

“This also, allegedly, involved attempting to bribe two young and vulnerable first-time councillors into giving false evidence. Mr Moodey was also to face a charge that he was involved in offering these councillors promotions on the candidates' list for the 2021 list elections if they co-operated in making false statements to smear the senior politician involved,” said Steenhuisen.