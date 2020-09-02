John Moodey singles out Helen Zille as he outlines reasons for quitting the DA

The DA lost another prominent member as its Gauteng leader John Moodey quit the party in a surprise move on Wednesday.

Moodey said part of his reason was that DA leaders were planning to charge him with conspiracy to implicate one of its MPs in a “jobs for sex scandal”.

Moodey, who was running for the position of DA national leader along with John Steenhuisen and Mbali Ntuli at a virtual congress due in October, said the party had changed from when he first joined it.

Like other former leaders who have quit the DA, such as Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane, Moodey used his press briefing to target DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille in his criticism of the DA leadership.

Moodey has been a member of the DA since its formation in 2000, having first joined its forerunner, the Democratic Party, in 1998. Moodey said he no longer felt at home in the DA and was even struggling to sleep in a party T-shirt.

He said the DA was “captured” and he could no longer defend it in public.