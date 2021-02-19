Former DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters resigns from parliament

Long-serving DA MP and the party's former deputy chief whip, Mike Waters, has resigned as a MP.

This was announced by party chief whip Natasha Mazzone in an internal letter to the party's caucus on Friday.

Mazzone said though Waters was resigning as a MP, he would still remain a DA member, working with the party in Gauteng.

“It is with a very heavy heart but a great deal of understanding that I inform you all that effective immediately, our dear friend and colleague Michael Waters has resigned as a member of parliament.

“At the onset, I wish to inform you that Mike remains a loyal and dedicated member of the DA. He has simply taken the decision to change his life course, work with the DA from within his province, and pursue different passions and adventures,” she said.