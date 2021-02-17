Nigerian students design coronavirus care robot

Nigerian students have built a machine they hope can one day help hospitals remotely treat Covid-19 patients, taking temperatures, transporting medicine and allowing medical workers to communicate with patients with a webcam and screen.

The robot is a remote-controlled cabinet on wheels, decked out with a vibrant, floral pattern and dubbed “MAIROBOT”.

In a demonstration, a school nurse loaded MAIROBOT with medicine and a student, using a controller and goggles to see through a camera, trundled the machine through a corridor and into a mock isolation room to scan a student's forehead for her temperature.

“I hope this MAIROBOT can curb and reduce the risk that these health personnel get — I want health workers to be safer,” said Nabila Abbas, one of the robot's creators.