Mukundi Malovhele builds his own 'Lamborghini'
Mukundi Malovhele was never any good at maths and science, but had a natural knack with engineering things with his hands.
The shy 21-year-old has built a car inspired by his love for luxury car brand Lamborghini by using scrap materials and old car parts. He said because he cannot afford a luxury car he decided to try and build himself one using scant resources...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.