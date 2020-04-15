How a robot is helping Tygerberg specialists deal with pandemic

Intensive care specialists at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town have a new infection-resistant “colleague” helping them do ward rounds on Covid-19 patients.

That colleague is a robot named Quintin, who stands as an example of how the pandemic has brought ingenuity and collaboration to the fore.

The robot, made by Double Robotics, has been employed to help specialists do “virtual” ward rounds if they are unable to be present — even from home.

Prof Coenie Koegelenberg of the pulmonology unit at Stellenbosch University’s faculty of medicine and health sciences started experimenting with options to perform virtual ward rounds in the intensive care unit shortly before lockdown.

“Between the specialists, we will share the workload of Covid-19 patients who end up in ICU. The odds of at least one or all of us falling ill are quite high, so we need to realistically plan for what could happen,” said Koegelenberg.

“If any of the specialists gets the virus and is unable to physically go to work, we will be able to function remotely using the robot, from a phone or a laptop.