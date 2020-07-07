Young CEO aims to grow quality healthcare in leaps and bounds

Bandile Mathandela has hit the ground running after he took over Aurum Innova which runs 25 quarantine sites in Johannesburg.

These sites have seen about 5,500 people placed there.

Since mid-April, just days after the lockdown came into effect, the national department of health and Aurum Innova entered into a joint venture to ensure the health and wellness of repatriated South Africans, healthcare workers and hotel staff during the recommended 14-day period of isolation for patients.

"All healthcare workers deployed at any of these quarantine sites were also required to stay for the full 14-day period to prevent any form of transmission and to ensure repatriates have access to medical care at any given time," said Mathandela.

Mathandela, 30, took up his new CEO role on July 1.

Mathandela previously held the position of chief operating officer and formed part of the executive as well as the board of directors.

Aurum Innova is a young, dynamic and vibrant company specialising in innovative healthcare.