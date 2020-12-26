Africa

Deadly fire hits Egyptian hospital treating Covid patients- sources, media

By Reuters - 26 December 2020 - 14:56
Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed.
Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed.
Image: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

A fire killed at least seven people and injured several others on Saturday at a private hospital that was treating coronavirus patients on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, local sources and media said.

The fire broke out at about 9 a.m. at Misr Al Amal Hospital in El Obour, some 30 km (19 miles) northeast of central Cairo, and according to initial investigations was caused by an electrical fault, security and medical sources said.

The hospital was evacuated and closed and patients were transferred to a public hospital in Cairo, the sources said.

Egypt has seen a sharp increase in the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases over the past week. The health ministry recorded 1,133 new cases and 49 deaths on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 130,126 cases including 7,309 deaths.

Health officials say the real figure is likely to be much higher due to the low rate of public PCR testing and the exclusion of private test results from official figures.

Production and delivery challenges set up turbulent Year of the Vaccine

As 2020 closes, regulatory approval of Covid-19 vaccines has raised hopes the world can defeat the pandemic next year.
News
3 days ago

Young Egyptian finds fortune in scorpions

Several years ago, a young Egyptian man abandoned his degree in archaeology to hunt scorpions in the country's deserts and shores, extracting their ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X