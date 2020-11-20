Tanzanian ban on pregnant school girls challenged in African court

A Tanzanian law that bans pregnant girls and teenage mothers from attending school is being challenged in Africa's top rights court by an international women's charity, which said the "discriminatory" rule trapped girls in poverty.

Equality Now said it had filed a joint petition with a local partner at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights against the Tanzanian government on Thursday after years of campaigning unsuccessfully for the ban to be lifted.

"We have advocated for more than three years for the government of Tanzania to lift the ban on pregnant girls and adolescent mothers accessing school but without success," Equality Now's Africa director, Faiza Mohamed, in a statement.

"The African Court is our last resort and we are hopeful that the voices of these girls - many of whom are victims of sexual violence or coercion - will finally be heard."

The Thomson Reuters Foundation was unable to reach Tanzania's government spokesman to comment on the filing.

A year ago, Equality Now and its local partners won a similar case against Sierra Leone over a ban on pregnant students in West Africa's highest court, the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

The court ruled that the policy was discriminatory and Sierra Leone repealed the ban in March this year.