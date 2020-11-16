Minnie Dlamini-Jones and hubby Quinton welcome their son, Makhosini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband Quinton are finally parents after having welcomed their baby boy.

Minnie took to her social media platforms to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy on Monday morning.

“Our king has arrived, ” she captioned a snap of her son's tiny hands.

Minnie also revealed that her son has been named Netha Makhosini Jones.

Her TL was flooded with congratulatory messages, and within minutes of her announcement, Minnie Jones and Mrs Jones had landed on the Twitter trends list.

Many of Minnie's fans noted that the name Makhosini was close to that of her late brother Khosini, who passed way last year after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Even though Minnie hasn't shared the full picture yet, from what fans could see they couldn't help but gush over Minnie's lil' prince.

See the snap below: