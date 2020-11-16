Minnie Dlamini-Jones and hubby Quinton welcome their son, Makhosini
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband Quinton are finally parents after having welcomed their baby boy.
Minnie took to her social media platforms to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy on Monday morning.
“Our king has arrived, ” she captioned a snap of her son's tiny hands.
Minnie also revealed that her son has been named Netha Makhosini Jones.
Her TL was flooded with congratulatory messages, and within minutes of her announcement, Minnie Jones and Mrs Jones had landed on the Twitter trends list.
Many of Minnie's fans noted that the name Makhosini was close to that of her late brother Khosini, who passed way last year after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Even though Minnie hasn't shared the full picture yet, from what fans could see they couldn't help but gush over Minnie's lil' prince.
See the snap below:
The TV personality announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself on Instagram in traditional wear cradling her baby bump back in September.
In a heartwarming and emotional message, she spoke about the pain her family has endured and how this new life is welcomed.
“Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” she said in her post.
When she and her hubby celebrated their third wedding anniversary, Minnie gushed about Quinton, telling her followers she always knew he would be the father of her children.
“About this time three years ago I married the father of my future children. I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities. I had the biggest crush on him. I knew I wanted his babies, lol,” she said.
