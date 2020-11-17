Help for men suffering from miscarriage trauma

Miscarriage is rarely seen as something that befalls a couple. Due to our societal conditioning and the fact that it is the woman that actually carries the pregnancy, men are often not considered.

A group of men are hoping to change this notion. One of them is Sandile Mvelase, who went through a miscarriage with his partner.

Mvelase, 35, struggled with handling the loss of his baby through miscarriage and that experience prompted him to start the non-profit organisation Giving Hand Youth Organisation.

“You know, men shy away from this thing of pain, they turn to alcohol and sometimes distance themselves from their partners. So we come in and provide that platform that allows them to go back to the real them and find out how they feel about losing a child,” Mvelase said.

The organisation has five coordinators including Mvelase and all of them have experienced a miscarriage. Three of the coordinators are based in Escourt, KwaZulu-Natal, where they have an office, and two are in Johannesburg, including Mvelase. The organisation has a campaign titled "Men Do", and the issue they are tackling is men’s mental health after a miscarriage and assisting them to be supportive to their partners.