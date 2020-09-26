Nigerian air travel could shut as unions pledge to join strike

Nigeria's airports could shut down on Monday as four key unions said they would join an indefinite nationwide strike to protest an increase in power and petrol prices.

A Thursday statement issued by four unions representing pilots, engineers and other aviation professionals said they are "in full support" of a strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress, which represents millions of workers across most sectors of Africa's biggest economy.

"All workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of 28th September," the unions said in a statement seen by Reuters.

The signatories included National Union of Air Transport Employees, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.