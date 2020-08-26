Kenya condemns women to 'death by unsafe abortion', campaigners warn

Thousands of women are dying every year in Kenya due to botched backstreet abortions, campaigners have warned, 10 years after the introduction of safeguards to abortion access when a woman's life is in danger.

Kenya's 2010 constitution broadened access to abortion, permitting it when a woman's life is at risk or in case of an emergency, and guaranteeing the right to life and reproductive health services.

But a report by the Centre for Reproductive Rights (CRR) released ahead of the anniversary on Thursday said a disregard for the provisions was fuelling stigma, resulting in the deaths of thousands of women annually.

Evelyne Opondo, CRR's senior regional director for Africa, said widespread conservative attitudes stigmatizing abortion had driven women and girls to unregulated clinics run by untrained medical practitioners.

"The persisting stigma and false narratives about abortion in the public domain and criminal justice system has put the lives of more Kenyan women and girls on the line," said Opondo during a webinar launching the report.

"They are afraid of seeking safe and legal abortion for fear of prosecution even in situations where terminated pregnancy is the result of rape."

Officials from Kenya's health ministry and the office of director of the public prosecutions did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report's findings.