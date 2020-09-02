WATCH | Kanye West claims 'God inspired him' to interrupt Taylor Swift's VMAs speech

Controversial US rapper Kanye West has spoken out about the infamous “mic snatching” incident at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, claiming the move was inspired by God.

West made this startling revelation during an episode of Nick Cannon's podcast Cannon Cast, where he spoke on a range of issues.

The rapper made headlines more than a decade ago at the VMAs when he interrupted Taylor Swift as she was accepting the Best Female Video for her song You Belong With Me because he felt Beyoncé should've won instead.

The move sparked a lengthy feud with Swift, which only worsened when West called the singer a b***h in his 2016 song Famous.