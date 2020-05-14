'We don't have them': Zimbabwe police on abducted MDC Alliance trio

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has distanced itself from the disappearance of three MDC Alliance members who were abducted during a demonstration on Wednesday.

ZRP said legislator Johanna Mamombe, Obey Sithole and Ostallous Siziba were involved in an illegal “flash demonstration” in Harare’s suburb of Warren Park and it wished to “make it clear they are not in police custody”.

The MDC Alliance and families of the missing trio besieged the Harare Central Police Station pleading with the police.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) went to police stations in Harare to verify the three were not in custody. ZLHR said, “This is an enforced disappearance and a violation of human rights.

“It’s very sad that the state has a penchant of misdirecting a lot of energy, resources and time violating rights rather than complying with the constitution,” the lawyers’ group said.

The party’s vice-president Tendai Biti charged that it was the work of the “vampire regime” and called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “release the children”.