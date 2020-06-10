It's a lie! Zimbabwe army denies claim of coup as it backs Mnangagwa

Army generals in Zimbabwe have denied the possibility of a coup led by former Zanu-PF members aligned to the late president Robert Mugabe who are currently in exile.

In a statement, the working committee of the National Security Council - a grouping of top bosses in all security arms of the country - said Zimbabwe boasted an “evolving electoral culture” and as such there was no room for a coup.

This is despite the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy that catapulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power, bringing to end the late Robert Mugabe’s 37 years in power.

“Indeed, both claims - of a military coup and a transitional national authority in the making - amount to a mere agenda by merchants of discord,” reads the statement.

The statement singles out opposition politician Job Sikhala of the MDC Alliance and a Mugabe student, Savior Kasukuwere, both exiled in South Africa, as “purveyors of falsehoods".