Zim security forces shut down cities over 'insurgency threat'

The military and police in Zimbabwe this week launched a blitz operation to curb potential civil unrest.

Between Monday and Wednesday, Harare, Bulawayo and Kwekwe have been shut down without notice following intelligence that civil society and the opposition were plotting insurgency.

“The state decided on an enhanced lockdown last week, acting on the basis of information and threats which civilians never know beforehand,” said presidential spokesperson George Charamba.

Last week, home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe issued a statement dispelling rumours of a coup by the army.