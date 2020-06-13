Asylum seeker with spinal cord injury faces eviction from his shack

Markus Nyoni has always been determined to be self-supporting. He lives in a shack and uses a wheelchair, yet he gets around on his own and earns a living. But now, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he is facing eviction, GroundUp reports.

In his shack in Lower Crossroads, Cape Town, Nyoni repairs people’s mobile phones and laptops and helps them install software.

When he runs errands for his work, taxi operators help him to fold up and unfold his wheelchair again at his destination. He is able to stand for a short time with the aid of leg calipers.

Nyoni grew up in Gweru in the Midlands province of Zimbabwe. He did his high school at Chaplin. He holds a diploma in information technology (IT) from Gweru Technical College. He worked for an IT company in Johannesburg for two years before relocating to Cape Town in 2010.

As an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe, he does not qualify for a disability grant and he has to renew his papers every three to six months.