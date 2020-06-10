Rhodes Must Fall: Oxford protesters target statue of colonialist

Energised by the toppling of a monument to a slave trader in the English city of Bristol, protesters demanded on Tuesday the removal of a statue of 19th century British colonialist Cecil John Rhodes from a college at Oxford University.

A wave of antiracism protests sweeping across the US and Europe has reignited a debate about monuments glorifying Britain's imperialist past, which many people see as offensive in today's multi-ethnic society.

A previous student campaign in Oxford in 2015, modelled on the “Rhodes Must Fall” movement in SA that led Cape Town University to remove its statue of Rhodes that year, failed to convince Oxford's Oriel College to follow suit.

Many academics and public figures oppose the removal of such statues, arguing they merely reflect history and should be used as points of discussion.

But dramatic images on Sunday of protesters in the port city of Bristol tearing down a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston and throwing it into the harbour inspired campaigners in Oxford to redouble their efforts with a protest march on Tuesday.

“This is a symbolic moment where ... peace-loving and democracy-loving communities around the world are saying 'we have had enough,'" said Laura Stewart, a PhD student at Oxford and Rhodes Must Fall activist.