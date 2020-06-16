WATCH | Teenagers: you can be your own role models

Mantshadi Khoadi has watched substance abuse erode the potential of her peers, and wants no part of it. The teenager is doing more than dreaming of a better life.

She has taken the first step to helping her community recover, using her knowledge of agriculture to grow a communal garden larger than most school fields, showing her fellow teens what they’re capable of achieving.

“There aren’t role models for kids growing up here,” Khoadi explains.

