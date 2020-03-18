John Obi Mikel leaves Turkish side Trabzonspor over coronavirus fears

John Obi Mikel has left Turkish side Trabzonspor days after the former Chelsea midfielder said he did not feel comfortable with top-flight games in the country being played despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Lig team confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian, who joined them last year and had a contract until May 2021, had left by mutual consent.

"There is more to life than football," the 32-year-old had said on Instagram on Saturday.