Four suspects arrested in connection with Eastern Cape witchcraft murder

Eastern Cape police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of an 83-year-old woman accused of witchcraft in Sterksrpuit.

On Sunday, a mob group marched to the woman's home at Majuba village and burnt her alive, after accusing her of being responsible for the death of a man in the village.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrests the four arrests.

Kinana said the police were very thankful for the messages of support, encouragement and regular sharing of information.

“It was through collective efforts of the police and communities that led to this positive breakthrough. Our search team is still hot on the trail of the outstanding suspects. They are facing charges of arson, attempted murder, assault GBH and murder.

"The suspects are expected to appear in the Sterkspruit regional court soon on the stated charges,” Kinana said.