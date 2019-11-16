Sandton businessman clashes with Zimbabwean President in a child custody battle

Zimbabwe President has been drawn into a child custody battle pitting flamboyant Sandton businessman Frank Buyanga and his former girlfriend.

This week, Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family made international headlines after it emerged that Buyanga’s ex girlfriend had sought their influence in dealing with the businessman.

Zimbabwean media have been awash with reports that the businessman's former girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa had sought the intervention of Mnangagwa, in a bid to retrieve the boy, who is understood to presently live in South Africa with Buyanga.

However, when reached by SowetanLIVE to clarify, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson Nick Mangwana ridiculed Muteswa’s demands to his boss.

“The President does not interfere in any legal cases be they civil, criminal or domestic. If there is alleged impropriety by any institutions then there are structures in place to deal with those. Only in the unlikely event of a whole system failing can the President intervene and only to ensure that our institutions that promote accountability do their work”

Efforts to get comment from Buyanga by SowetanLIVE were unsuccessful. Buyanga, who has been living in South Africa for almost 20-years, was granted custody of the child as an interim relief after a bruising court battle.

Muteswa is understood to have begged Mnangagwa to intervene in the former couple's bitter child custody battle, after opening a case of alleged corruption in Harare.