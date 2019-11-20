Zimbabwe opposition vows to fight on despite violent police attack on MDC supporters

The MDC Alliance has vowed that the army and police were not “big enough” to stop it from championing the will of the people.

This was said by party leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda after police moved in to violently disperse crowds at the party headquarters in Harare.

“The police and the army are not big enough to stop Chamisa and the MDC. The struggle of Zimbabwe will go on and hope will not die. We are surprised at the behaviour of the police today.

“We are not spoiling for a fight with them but they are the ones spoiling for a fight with the people of Zimbabwe. Today there was a peaceful, not violent, gathering until the police came and the only violence we saw was from the state,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, armed riot police moved in swiftly and allegedly beat up MDC Alliance supporters that had gathered to listen to Chamisa’s “Hope Of The Nation” address.