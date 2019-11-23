KZN MEC's Mercedes explanation raises more questions than answers

KwaZulu-Natal MEC of education Kwazi Mshengu took his “faulty” Mercedes-Benz to a dealership for a check-up three days after the Sunday Times exposed his use of a R100,000-a-month hired car.

Mercedes-Benz SA revealed that Mshengu's car was taken to the Garden City Motors dealership in Pietermaritzburg only last Wednesday — six months after the MEC was advised not to use the vehicle by his officials.

It is not clear who at Mercedes-Benz had advised his office that the car was not safe before last Wednesday as the German car maker distanced itself from a letter Mshengu's office claimed was from Mercedes-Benz SA.