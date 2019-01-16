South Africa 'monitoring' Zimbabwe as troops mount clampdown

The South African government on Wednesday "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and said it was monitoring the situation. This comes amid reports of a clampdown on citizens by the military there.

"Consultations are taking place between diplomats. We’re confident measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation," said Ndivhuwo Mabaya, department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson.

This comes as Zimbabweans are protesting the collapse of their economy and the massive fuel hike imposed on them over the weekend.

An internet blackout was imposed by the Zimbabwean government on Tuesday, a day after a three-day national shutdown was called by the country's largest trade union.

Lawyer Doug Coltart managed to tweet overnight, sharing a photograph of soldiers going door to door.