Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced the cancellation of all its domestic and regional flights on Monday‚ citing unrest across the country.

In a statement‚ the airline - which flies from Harare to Bulawayo‚ Victoria Falls and Johannesburg - said all eight scheduled flights were cancelled.

"Fastjet Zimbabwe advises that flights for the remainder of the day to and from Harare‚ Zimbabwe‚ will be cancelled due to the current unrest affecting travel on the streets of Harare‚ and in particular to and from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport‚" the company said.

The cancellation means that there are no domestic flights operating in the country.

National carrier Air Zimbabwe said it would resume its operations on Tuesday after briefly suspending operations to carry out "maintenance upgrades and safety tests". It suspended all its flights on Friday.