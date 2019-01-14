Public transport grinds to a halt in Zimbabwe as stayaway begins

Public transport has ground to a halt in Zimbabwe as commuter omnibus operators joined a three-day stayaway on Monday‚ called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

Commuters who reported for work were left stranded as operators suspended their services. Most people in the Harare CBD had to walk home as shops and businesses closed by noon.

Fradreck Muguramhinga‚ president of the Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors‚ said its members could no longer provide services as it was unsafe given the stayaway.

The union has 11‚000 members in Harare.