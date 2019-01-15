South Africa

Widespread looting in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

15 January 2019 - 15:09

There was widespread looting underway in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo on Tuesday, South African state broadcaster SABC reported.

Deadly protests were raging in cities in Zimbabwe over the country's collapsing economy, sparked by a sharp increase in fuel prices decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X