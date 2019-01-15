Widespread looting in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
There was widespread looting underway in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo on Tuesday, South African state broadcaster SABC reported.
Deadly protests were raging in cities in Zimbabwe over the country's collapsing economy, sparked by a sharp increase in fuel prices decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
What they don't want you to see...Open looting in Zimbabwe. By the time Mnangagwa returns from overseas, there will be no country to govern #ZimShutDown #ZimbabweShutDown pic.twitter.com/AyK9q5DMyx— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) January 15, 2019