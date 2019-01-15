Soldiers patrol Zimbabwe streets after deadly protests over economy

Soldiers patrolled city streets on Tuesday as banks, schools and businesses stayed shut and confrontations with demonstrators threatened to boil over, a day after protests over Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in decade turned deadly.

Monday's unrest, during which several people were killed and some 200 arrested, followed sharp fuel price hikes decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who impatient Zimbabweans accuse of failing to live up to promises to kick-start growth.

Mnangagwa, absent on an official visit to Moscow, has also promised a clean break from the oppressive regime of long-term leader Robert Mugabe, who he forced out in a de facto coup in November 2017.