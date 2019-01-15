Activist Evan Mawarire claims he is being silenced over #ShutDownZim chaos
While calm has been restored to much of Zimbabwe following a national shutdown on Monday January 14, well-known activist and pastor Evan Mawarire claims that he is being "silenced" for his opinions about the situation.
Banks, schools and roads remain closed after citizens took to the streets on Monday after president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced massive fuel price hikes, which came into effect at midnight on Sunday January 13.
The Aftermaths of the protests that took place in the #Bulawyo CBD #Zimshutdown #ZimbabweShutDown #ZimShutdown pic.twitter.com/BiQKl4fCTl— #ByoTimes (@byotimes) January 14, 2019
The hashtag #ShutdownZimbabwe has been on the top trends list on Twitter for a second day running as images continue to flood social media of the chaos that erupted on the first day of the stayaway protests.
Pastor Mawarire claimed on Tuesday that his Twitter account had been shut down and he was able to use the social media service only if he was on a VPN.
So my twitter account has now been blocked from viewing locally unless you’re on VPN. These silencing tactics have already failed. We’re asking for a better nation that’s all pic.twitter.com/8CTk8OaWoZ— #ThisFlag E Mawarire (@PastorEvanLive) January 15, 2019
Zimbabweans have lashed out at police after day one of the stayaway saw scenes of chaos erupt across the country. The stayaway was called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, the largest in the country.
The call by the union followed a televised announcement by Mnangagwa, who said fuel prices would more than double.
These are some of the shock images that went viral on Monday:
ZANU Pf Kadoma district office burnt #ZimbabweShutdown DAY 1 pic.twitter.com/SXcLYkPi0m— ShutdownZW (@Abbey263) January 14, 2019
I saw Hundreds of Epworth youth protesting over fuel price increase. They say they are marching into town to register anger. #ZimbabweShutdown #zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Uamtsf2Iua— Shingai Nyoka (@shingainyoka) January 14, 2019
2nrw u will want fuel from the same service station pic.twitter.com/tAXwNjW6Qv— humba (@sqamb) January 14, 2019
@hwende informed via Twitter a/c "Harvest House on fire now;" Morgan Tsvangirai House the Movement for Democratic Change political party HQ #ZimbabweShutDown should remain peaceful, law-abiding, non-violent w/no destruction of property.— Pearl Matibe (@PearlMatibe) January 14, 2019
It's going to be long night! pic.twitter.com/J5fQSTnJ7N
Protesters in the capital #Harare and the city of #Bulawayo chanted slogans against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who introduced the price rises on Sunday in the face of the country’s worst economic crisis in a decade. https://t.co/fpRInefeaR #ZimbabweShutDown #Zimbabwe— Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) January 14, 2019
Zimbabwe's MDC Headquarters down. #ZimbabweShutDown pic.twitter.com/FfCUEFUBy9— The President ???? (@Ugaman01) January 15, 2019
#ZimbabweShutDown— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) January 14, 2019
Country burns.
Hope the powers that be remember the Motlanthe commission recommendations on army deployment before they unleash the soldiers. pic.twitter.com/sHjOS4qOeH
#Zimbabwe is in protests that will last 3 days. Rising oil prices are the reason for the demonstrations. #ZimbabweShutDown is the call for no one to get to work. Inevitably there were scenarios of violence and confrontation between demonstrators and the police. pic.twitter.com/JRED2eSHmi— Cídia Chissungo (@Cidiachissungo) January 14, 2019
This amount of looting is regrettable.#Zimshutdown #ZimbabweShutdown #Zimshudown2019 #Byoshutdown pic.twitter.com/PfwNS5c52m— Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (@MatHumanRights) January 14, 2019
Most shops counting losses after massive looting by Zimbabwean Protestors and thugs #ZimbabweShutDown pic.twitter.com/bCRQcKh3ey— ZooM Harare (@ZoomHarare) January 14, 2019