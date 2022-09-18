Truck driver who 'caused' deadly Pongola crash arrested

The truck driver involved in Friday's deadly crash in Pongola that killed 21 people has been arrested, the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has confirmed.
Nineteen pupils, an assistant teacher and the driver of the bakkie in which they were travelling all died in the collision.
According to the department, the driver handed himself over to the police on Saturday after a call by MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka.
Police launched a manhunt after he fled the scene.
The driver is expected to appear in the Pongola magistrate's court on Monday, with Hlomuka expected to attend proceedings.
“His arrest is important in assisting the families to deal with the devastation of losing their relatives. We commend the police [for ensuring the driver surrendered]. We will be there to support the people of Pongola and the families during his court appearance on Monday,” said Hlomuka.
