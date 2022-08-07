×

South Africa

Teen driver knocks down cyclist and drives into Kempton Park house

Car lands upside down in Birchleigh North suburban garden

By TIMESLIVE - 07 August 2022 - 11:02
A 16 year-old boy out driving alone is alleged to have lost control of the car, knocked down a cyclist and ploughed through a garden wall in Birchleigh North.
Image: Gau-Med Emergency Medical Services

A 16 year old boy was driving a vehicle alone this weekend when he lost control, knocked over a cyclist, ploughed through a garden wall and landed upside down in the garden of a house in Birchleigh North, Kempton Park.

According to Gaumed Emergency Medical Services, their team responded along with Alpha Security to the accident scene. They said the cyclist had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention.

He was stabilised on the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment and care.

Other local authorities were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. No further information or details have yet been made known.

