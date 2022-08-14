A motorbike rider suffered critical injuries when he collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle on a bend on the Kaapsehoop road in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.
The man, who is an American citizen, was on his second day of a bike tour through SA, said Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson.
He is believed to be in his 50s.
“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.28am. The man was found to have suffered injuries to his right leg and was in a critical condition.”
He was treated with advanced life support interventions to stabilise his condition before being airlifted by medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care.
Police were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.
The Lowveld Motorcycle Safety Initiative said the accident took place on the Kaapsehoop road at the Pear Orchard bend.
“The American male rider was part of a two-week motorcycle tour group making their way through the Lowveld,” the group said.
TimesLIVE
American biker critically injured in tour accident
Image: ER24
A motorbike rider suffered critical injuries when he collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle on a bend on the Kaapsehoop road in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.
The man, who is an American citizen, was on his second day of a bike tour through SA, said Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson.
He is believed to be in his 50s.
“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.28am. The man was found to have suffered injuries to his right leg and was in a critical condition.”
He was treated with advanced life support interventions to stabilise his condition before being airlifted by medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care.
Police were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.
The Lowveld Motorcycle Safety Initiative said the accident took place on the Kaapsehoop road at the Pear Orchard bend.
“The American male rider was part of a two-week motorcycle tour group making their way through the Lowveld,” the group said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos