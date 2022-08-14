×

South Africa

American biker critically injured in tour accident

By TimesLIVE - 14 August 2022 - 14:54
The motorbiker was treated with advanced life support interventions to stabilise his condition before being airlifted to hospital.
Image: ER24

A motorbike rider suffered critical injuries when he collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle on a bend on the Kaapsehoop road in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.

The man, who is an American citizen, was on his second day of a bike tour through SA, said Ross Campbell, ER24 spokesperson.

He is believed to be in his 50s.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.28am. The man was found to have suffered injuries to his right leg and was in a critical condition.”

He was treated with advanced life support interventions to stabilise his condition before being airlifted by medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care.

Police were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

The Lowveld Motorcycle Safety Initiative said the accident took place on the Kaapsehoop road at the Pear Orchard bend.

“The American male rider was part of a two-week motorcycle tour group making their way through the Lowveld,” the group said.

TimesLIVE

