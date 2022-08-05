#TheBigFiveLinkUp to celebrate the lives of Killer Kau, Mpura and associates

Big anniversary on the cards for amapiano stars who died in car crash

‘We tried to make this more about celebrating the legacy of the guys and taking into consideration that they really played a huge role in the creative industry as musicians’

Sunday will mark the first anniversary of the deaths of amapiano stars Killer Kau, Mpura, The Voice, Tando Tot and Thando TD in a tragic accident in Rustenburg, North West.



Friends and family of the artists are set to commemorate the lives of the late musicians by coming together in a ceremony dubbed The Big Five Link Up, which is a name used to refer to the stars...