Elvis Nyathi's family disappointed after Diepsloot men accused of beating and burning him granted bail

Elvis Nyathi’s cousin, Mphathisi Ndlovu, expressed disappointment after the court granted bail to seven people who allegedly murdered the Zimbabwean national.

Ndlovu said Nyathi's family would be very disappointed, since they perceived SA as a country that recognises human rights.

“We don’t understand why the court decides to give bail to people who [allegedly] killed someone in a brutal way. As the family we are scared,” Ndlovu told TimesLIVE after the proceedings were adjourned at the Randburg magistrate's court.

He alleged that witnesses who were also attacked during the mob violence and had identified the accused are at home in Zimbabwe and are scared to return to SA.

Nyathi's widow was also too scared to return to SA, despite being needed to identify her husband's killers, Ndlovu said.