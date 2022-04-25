More police in Diepsloot but crime still thrives in the area
Two men shot dead outside shack on Friday
There was increased police visibility in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on Sunday, with Sowetan seeing six police vehicles in different spots in just 30 minutes.
Residents said this was now normal after violence broke out in the area three weeks ago over the lack of police visibility...
