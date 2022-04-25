×

South Africa

More police in Diepsloot but crime still thrives in the area

Two men shot dead outside shack on Friday

25 April 2022 - 07:42

There was increased police visibility in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on Sunday, with Sowetan seeing six police vehicles in different spots in just 30 minutes.

Residents said this was now normal after violence broke out in the area three weeks ago over the lack of police visibility...

